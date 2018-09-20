What the world was like when the Browns last won

Published: Sep 20, 2018 at 05:03 PM

On Thursday night, Baker Mayfield and the Browns ended the team's winless drought by beating the Jets 21-17. It's been 635 days since the Browns' last win. That victory came on December 24, 2016 in a game against the San Diego Chargers -- that's right, the Chargers weren't even in Los Angeles yet.

You know what else has changed a lot since their last win? Cleveland's starting QBs. Robert Griffin III was the starter in that 20-17 victory over the Chargers. Since then, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Tyrod Taylor have started for the Browns. By the look of tonight's comeback, Baker Mayfield has a good shot at being the starter in Week 4.

Below is a snapshot of what the world was like when the Browns last won and the major events that have happened since then.

What the world was like when the Browns last won:

-Latest Iphone: iPhone 7 (Plus)

-No. 1 Song: "Black Beatles" Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

-No. 1 Movie: 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

-Barack Obama was still president

The major events that have happened since the Browns' last win:

-The Chargers move to Los Angeles, January 12, 2017

-Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, January 20, 2017

-'Moonlight' Oscar Blunder, February 26, 2017

-The Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017

-Browns OT Joe Thomas retires, March 14, 2018

-Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May 19, 2018

-LeBron James signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, July 1 2018

-France wins 2018 World Cup, July 15, 2018

-Apple Inc. becomes first $1 trillion company, August 2, 2018

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW