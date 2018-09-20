You know what else has changed a lot since their last win? Cleveland's starting QBs. Robert Griffin III was the starter in that 20-17 victory over the Chargers. Since then, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Tyrod Taylor have started for the Browns. By the look of tonight's comeback, Baker Mayfield has a good shot at being the starter in Week 4.
Below is a snapshot of what the world was like when the Browns last won and the major events that have happened since then.
-Latest Iphone: iPhone 7 (Plus)
-No. 1 Song: "Black Beatles" Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
-No. 1 Movie: 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
-Barack Obama was still president
-Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, January 20, 2017
-'Moonlight' Oscar Blunder, February 26, 2017
-The Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017
-Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May 19, 2018
-LeBron James signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, July 1 2018
-France wins 2018 World Cup, July 15, 2018
-Apple Inc. becomes first $1 trillion company, August 2, 2018