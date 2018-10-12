What I learned walking 71,940 yards for Drew Brees

That was especially apparent in the impoverished and hurricane-stricken pockets of greater New Orleans. The easternmost point of our journey was through Chalmette, an area hit hard by Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita. You don't have to squint your eyes to see evidence of past destruction in Chalmette. Thirteen years after the deadly storms, silhouettes of Brees and old gold Fleurs-de-lis mark the rebuilt walls -- and as we passed by with our No. 9 jerseys, several locals asked to take photos with us.