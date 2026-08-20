Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter tries hand at placekicking during joint practice

At least he didn’t go 0-fer. The event showed that even for the best of athletes, adding another skill isn’t always easy.

That preamble is the entertaining bit regarding Hunter from Wednesday’s practice. The more actionable news is that the dual-threat’s workload continues to tilt heavily toward defense, as expected.

On Wednesday, Hunter played 28 snaps on D and just two on offense. It continues the trend of the Jags getting the second-year stud more work on one side of the ball. After beginning camp closer to one-third of his snaps coming on offense, the tip toward the defense in recent days is a sign of where things could be headed.

Hunter owns the tools to be CB1, and Jacksonville is a much more stout defense if he becomes a lock-down corner. There isn’t as large of a need on offense, where Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers can handle the load. Notably, Hunter’s reps on offense remained low despite Washington not participating in practice Wednesday. Austin Trammell, not Hunter, took most of the slot snaps with Washington out.

We’ll see if the recent trend with Hunter’s reps continues for the rest of training camp or the Jags pump his offensive snaps back up as we get closer to the start of real games.