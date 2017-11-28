WATCH: Players unboxing for My Cause, My Cleats

For the second consecutive year, the NFL has encouraged players to wear custom cleats to support their favorite charitable organization as part of "My Cause, My Cleats." After the games in Week 13, the cleats are put up for auction with 100% of the proceeds donated to the player's charity of choice.
On Tuesday, teams started to unveil their players cleats and the designs were out of this world.
Take a look at the photos of all of the cleats here, and check out the players unboxing their cleats for the first time below!