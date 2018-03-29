Watch Mike Gesicki's impressive dunk compilation

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Here's a dunk compilation of 2018 NFL Draft prospect Mike Gesicki. Gesicki played power forward and set a scoring record (1,866 points) at Southern Regional High in Stafford Township, New Jersey.
2. Is Gronk coming to a theater near you?
3. A Cleveland man who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned has a wish list that includes going to a Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4. Tony Romo had quite the rookie season in the booth.