Watch Marcus Peters deliver the best weather report ever

He locked it down like a wide receiver at the LA Coliseum.
Watch the Rams' two-time Pro Bowler deliver what quite possibly could be the greatest weather report of all time, courtesy of Hawaii News Now and Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.
When Peters is done surfing, he better have five missed calls from the Weather Channel.
Let's see your local meteorologist dominate a green screen like that. Let's see them end their segments with a "hell naw." He's a natural.
Have your people call Peters' people, Hawaii News Now. Give your viewers what they want.