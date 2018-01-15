Was Eagles K Jake Elliott the Real MVP?

With their 15-10 victory over the Falcons on Saturday, the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2008 season. Philly's defense paired with solid play from quarterback Nick Foles received a lot of deserved praise. However, the complexion of the game would've been completely different without this kick (and a couple others) from Jake Elliott.
Elliott scored 9 of the Eagles' 15 points on Saturday. The day started off a bit rough for the rookie who missed an extra point after LeGarrette Blount's one-yard TD run in the 1st quarter. However, Elliott made up for it by nailing the longest field goal in Eagles postseason history right before halftime.
Elliott seems to do his best from long distances, hitting 17 of 19 field goals when kicking from 40-plus yards in the regular season. From distances less than that, he's 9 for 12.
His Cinderella-esque story includes not playing organized football until his junior year in high school and being cut by the Bengals only three weeks before his 61-yard game winner.
It's no secret how underappreciated kickers have always been. There are only 5 kickers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Mark Moseley -- in all likelihood -- will be the only placekicker to ever win MVP. That being said, without them putting the ball through the uprights, in pressure filled situations, many teams wouldn't be playing in late-January, including this year's Eagles.