Wade Phillips Is The Funniest Coach In The NFL

Everyone loves Wade Phillips.

At first glance, Wade doesn't seem like your typical football coach. He's affable, witty, and even when he's not smiling (and he's usually smiling), his face just seems... jolly? I think that's a fair description. "Jolly faced Wade Phillips."

But don't let his fun-loving personality fool you: Phillips is a formidable football mind, regarded around the NFL as a defensive guru. This season, he's helped the Los Angeles Rams off to a 3-1 start, and last Sunday, he was awarded a game ball after the Rams beat the Cowboys in Dallas, where Phillips previously served as head coach.

Coach Phillips responded to the honor in his typically jokey way:

Only five weeks into the season and Rams fans are already enamored with the sense of humor from their new defensive coach.

Comment from discussion Wade Phillips said the players, not him, deserved game ball vs Dallas: "I did tell the players that they can come by my house and look at it any time.".

He's full of dad jokes.

No wonder people treat him well wherever he goes.

Even when I genuinely have no idea what the hell he's talking about, I'm here for it.

The key to Wade's likability is he's not afraid to poke fun at himself. He's willing to be self-deprecating, even about his professional failures.

Before his Week 4 victory, the last time Wade was at the Cowboys' stadium, he was in the nosebleeds.

As the the defensive coordinator for the Denver BroncosSuper Bowl 50 championship team, Broncos fans know Wade's social media antics all too well.

After shutting down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Wade took to Twitter to throw a little shade.

Wade Phillips is like your grandpa that gives you a card with 20 bucks for Christmas, then smiles and pulls out a 100 dollar bill from behind your ear.

The son of legendary coach Bum Phillips, Wade has been around football his entire life. Earlier this year, he released a memoir "Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football and Life." His plugs on social media have been typically amusing.

Throughout his 41-year NFL coaching career, Phillips has served as head coach and defensive coordinator for a number of teams, including the aforementioned Rams, Cowboys, and Broncos, but also the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Houston Texans.

With a career winning percentage of .562 as a head coach, some fans think Wade deserves another shot at the top spot.

Whether that happens or not, the important thing is Wade knows how to have fun. That's what matters most.

I mean, just... look.

