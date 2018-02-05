This one still haunts me. The 1990-91 Rebels were the best team in college hoops history, and don't you dare @ me. Coming off a 190-point drubbing of the Blue Devils in the championship game the previous season (or at least it seemed that way), nobody gave Duke much of a chance in this rematch. But the NCAA selection committee had Duke and UNLV lined up to meet in the semifinal round, which meant Mike Krzyrtkfgjmncvktykrtudfmhgski had extra time to develop a game plan, and the Rebels to laugh at the thought of the Blue Devils beating them. Yeah, I still don't want to talk about this. This still should have never happened.