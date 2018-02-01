Super Bowl LII analyst predictions: Patriots or Eagles in Minneapolis?

Will the New England Patriots go back-to-back, giving Tom Brady and Bill Belichick a sixth Lombardi Trophy? Can Nick Foles and a ferocious defense pull off the upset, giving the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl title? Which players will seize the international spotlight shining on U.S. Bank Stadium? Our analysts provide their predictions for Super Bowl LII.



Mike Garafolo

Philadelphia Eagles 27, New England Patriots 21



Why the Eagles will win: Bill Belichick's coaching staff has to solve more problems on both sides of the ball than Doug Pederson's staff. Give me the more balanced, complete, loose team here.



MVP: Fletcher Cox



Bold prediction: See above. Cox will be an absolute game-wrecker and drop Tom Brady two times with a handful of other pressures.