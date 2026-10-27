UK and Ireland Week 8 Broadcast Games

Published:
Josh Allen
View Panthers at Packers game
Carolina Panthers Team Logo
Carolina PanthersCarolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers Team Logo
Green Bay PackersGreen Bay Packers
LOCAL
Sky Sports NFLNFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Ravens at Bills game
Baltimore Ravens Team Logo
Baltimore RavensBaltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills Team Logo
Buffalo BillsBuffalo Bills
LOCAL
Sky Sports +
View Titans at Bengals game
Tennessee Titans Team Logo
Tennessee TitansTennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals Team Logo
Cincinnati BengalsCincinnati Bengals
LOCAL
NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Vikings at Lions game
Minnesota Vikings Team Logo
Minnesota VikingsMinnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions Team Logo
Detroit LionsDetroit Lions
LOCAL
Channel 5 ActionNFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Cardinals at Cowboys game
Arizona Cardinals Team Logo
Arizona CardinalsArizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys Team Logo
Dallas CowboysDallas Cowboys
LOCAL
NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Colts at Jaguars game
Indianapolis Colts Team Logo
Indianapolis ColtsIndianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars Team Logo
Jacksonville JaguarsJacksonville Jaguars
LOCAL
NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Browns at Steelers game
Cleveland Browns Team Logo
Cleveland BrownsCleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers Team Logo
Pittsburgh SteelersPittsburgh Steelers
LOCAL
Sky Sports NFLNFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Raiders at Jets game
Las Vegas Raiders Team Logo
Las Vegas RaidersLas Vegas Raiders
New York Jets Team Logo
New York JetsNew York Jets
LOCAL
NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Falcons at Buccaneers game
Atlanta Falcons Team Logo
Atlanta FalconsAtlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Logo
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Buccaneers
LOCAL
NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Chargers at Rams game
Los Angeles Chargers Team Logo
Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams Team Logo
Los Angeles RamsLos Angeles Rams
LOCAL
Sky Sports + (red button)NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Patriots at Dolphins game
New England Patriots Team Logo
New England PatriotsNew England Patriots
Miami Dolphins Team Logo
Miami DolphinsMiami Dolphins
LOCAL
Sky Sports NFL
View Chiefs at Broncos game
Kansas City Chiefs Team Logo
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos Team Logo
Denver BroncosDenver Broncos
LOCAL
Sky Sports + and Channel 5NFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Eagles at Commanders game
Philadelphia Eagles Team Logo
Philadelphia EaglesPhiladelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders Team Logo
Washington CommandersWashington Commanders
LOCAL
Sky Sports NFLNFL Game Pass on DAZN
View Bears at Seahawks game
Chicago Bears Team Logo
Chicago BearsChicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks Team Logo
Seattle SeahawksSeattle Seahawks
LOCAL
Sky Sports NFLNFL Game Pass on DAZN