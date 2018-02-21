U.S. Bobsledder has NFL Roots

Published: Feb 21, 2018 at 09:48 AM

With only four days left in the 2018 Winter Olympics, and most of the medals already handed out, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor made her NFL father proud by winning a medal.

Taylor, who is the driver for the U.S. Olympic bobsled team is actually the daughter of former Falcons and Navy running back Eddie Meyers. At Navy, Meyers was one of the most decorated football athlete the school has seen, setting several school records. After graduating, Meyers spent the next six years in the Marines.

Every summer, while he was on break from service, Meyers would attend Falcons training camp. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Meyers played in exhibition games, carrying the rock 23 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, but he was never able to touch the field during the regular season.

In 1987, Meyers suffered an injury that ended his football career. Fast forward 31 years and his daughter is competing in her third Olympics, with a silver and bronze medal to her name.

Taylor told NBC Sports "My father's NFL dreams never really felt like motivation to me, but it was something to aspire to. He was such a great athlete, the least I could do is try and use my athletic talent to represent my country in a different way. He represented as a Marine. Maybe I could do something to represent as an athlete."

This year, Taylor and her partner Lauren Gibbs were hoping to take the next step and claim a gold medal. However, they finished second once again, just .07 behind the gold medalist from Germany.

No question Taylor and her father are true American heroes.

The Olympics are happening in PyeongChang! Here is a look at some of the most prominent NFL and Olympic connections going way back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

