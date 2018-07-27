Training Camp Arrival King: Antonio Brown or Reggie Wayne?

Published: Jul 27, 2018 at 01:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

A new NFL season doesn't arrive in a sad flip-flop shuffle with a memory foam mattress in tow.

It arrives in a flash. A bang. A pop of the Ferrari butterfly doors or a swivel of the Segway. Because a ridiculous ride, why bother showing up to training camp?

We're here to crown the king of the training camp arrival. Our contestants? Current Steelers wideout Antonio Brown and former Colts legend Reggie Wayne -- arguably the two founding fathers of today's tricked out camp arrival scene.

To determine an all-time champion, we'll grade three iconic training camp arrivals for Brown and Wayne on a best-of-five scale. The receiver with the most points (and swagger) wins.

Reggie Wayne Arrival 1: Dump Truck (2009)

Try watching this with a straight face. You just can't. Wayne had a dump truck. He had goggles and a little toolbox. He even had a customized hard hat that read "Wayne's Construction." C'mon.

Grade: 4 out of 5

Reggie Wayne Arrival 2: Helicopter (2013)

Wayne took to the skies for a training camp arrival long before Antonio Brown ever did. His ride: the IU Health LifeLine helicopter, accompanied by a former hospital patient who was injured in a farming accident. One bonus point must be awarded here for that kind gesture.

Grade: 4 out of 5

Reggie Wayne Arrival 3: Indy Car (2014)

This has everything: The ties to Indianapolis, the full IndyCar jumpsuit, the customized helmet, and the speed factor. You can't forget that IndyCars top out at about 220 miles per hour. What an awesome way to show up to work.

Grade: 5 out of 5

Antonio Brown Arrival 1: Rolls Royce (2015)

Black and yellow exterior (of course). Look really hard and you'll notice the side of the car has Brown's signature in matte. This car is listed at $500,000 and that's all you need to know.

Grade: 3.5 out of 5

Antonio Brown Arrival 2: Another Rolls... with a chauffeur (2017)

It's elegant. It's refined. All AB was missing was a walking stick and a Monopoly man monocle as he exited this open-top 1930 Rolls-Royce. Remember: Nothing says "I'm the best receiver in the game" quite like having someone drive you around in a 90-year-old car.

Grade: 5 out of 5

Antonio Brown Arrival 3: Helicopter (2018)

Brown didn't arrive solo this year. He packed the entire family into a chopper for a quick jaunt to St. Vincent College. How quaint! Bonus points for his Heinz Field flyover.

Grade: 4 out of 5

The winner: Reggie Wayne over Antonio Brown in a nail biter (13 to 12.5). Wayne gets the nod for the variety of ridiculous ride choices. Also, this selection didn't even include the time he came to camp in fatigues with the Indiana National Guard. That being said, if Brown's helicopter arrival is any indication, we might crown a new champion when No. 84 calls it a career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

