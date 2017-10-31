Trade Deadline: Fan Nightmares for Halloween

As unlikely as it might seem for the Patriots to trade their franchise quarterback to a division rival, it's not without precedent -- Belichick didn't hesitate to send Drew Bledsoe to the Buffalo Bills in 2002, and back then, it wasn't a guarantee Brady would go on to become the GOAT. True, after Drew Bledsoe was injured, Tom Brady played extremely well and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl championship, but it was the team's defense that slowed down Kurt Warner's Rams and the "Greatest Show on Turf." At the time, it looked like Brady could go either way -- either he'd become the next Joe Montana, or he was a one-year wonder. You're replacing one of the top passers in the league with a sixth-round pick, which sounds foolish if it doesn't work out and, at first, it looked like the trade to Buffalo may have been a mistake. In 2002, his first year with the Bills, Bledsoe had one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 4,359 yards and 24 touchdowns, while Brady had what turned out to be his worst season, throwing a career-high 14 interceptions and a career-worst QB rating of 85.7. The Patriots ended with a disappointing 9-7 record (11-5 and Super Bowl champs the year before) and the Bills went 8-8 (an improvement from 3-13), and though both teams missed the playoffs, the AFC East had not yet ceded the division to New England dominance.