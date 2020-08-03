Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates: Lawrence over Fields

10) Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Moore's challenge in winning the Heisman is two-fold -- like anyone else, the junior will have to stand out individually with prolific numbers and big plays in big moments. But beyond that, he'll need to play a leading role in helping Purdue take a big step as a program. The Boilermakers have posted just two winning seasons in the last 12 years, and nothing will make Heisman voters ignore Moore faster than another pile of losses. He'll face that challenge coming off a hamstring injury that limited him to four games last year. As a freshman in 2018, however, he established himself as one of the game's most exciting talents as a receiver, returner and occasional rusher (FBS-high 114 catches, school-record 2,215 all-purpose yards). But his candidacy will have as much to do with the scoreboard as the stat sheet.

9) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

There wasn't a better true freshman in college football last year than Howell, who ran away with the ACC Rookie of the Year award in garnering 49 of 60 votes. On the strength of a 38:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, he notched upsets of rivals South Carolina and N.C. State, and he came within a couple points of upsetting then-No.1-ranked Clemson in a 21-20 loss. He's a dark-horse candidate to be sure, a true sophomore on a team that finished 7-6 last year, needing a bowl win over Temple to crest the .500 mark. It also remains to be seen exactly how tough Howell's road will be -- the ACC has released an 11-game schedule model but hasn't yet released the schedule itself. Howell already has lost a canceled game against Auburn, but Notre Dame is among its slate of opponents for the upcoming season.

8) Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

The Trojans found their quarterback of the future last year in Slovis, who emerged to win Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year honors. Try this for impressive bookends: in his first career start, he lit up Stanford for 377 yards on 28-of-33 passing, and he closed the regular season with a 515-yard day against rival UCLA. With Justin Herbert and Jacob Eason now in the NFL, center stage in the Heisman's West Coast voting region could be his. A previously scheduled Week 1 clash with Alabama is now a casualty of coronavirus, eliminating what would have been a golden chance to begin his candidacy. But he still has two high-profile opponents late in the season, with November dates against Washington and Oregon.

7) Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Etienne's candidacy faces two primary hurdles: the Heisman is usually a quarterback's award, and it just might be his quarterback's award. A quarterback has won the trophy in nine of the last 10 years. And it's going to be awfully hard to pile up a winning vote count when the Heisman voters who see him most could be split between him and Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence. All that said, Etienne's resume is an eye-opener: He'll go for his third straight ACC Player of the Year Award, which has never been done, and enters the season already holding the league's record for career rushing TDs (56). Explosively fast, he can break off six points from anywhere on the field and has averaged nearly 8 yards per carry for his career.

6) Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama