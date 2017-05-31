Tony Jefferson, Eric Weddle duo impressing Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens used last offseason to add free-agent safety Eric Weddle, who went on to finish the year as the top-ranked player at his position, per Pro Football Focus.
This time around, the team tapped the open market for another proven veteran in Tony Jefferson, who nabbed Pro Football Focus' fifth-overall ranking to arguably round out the top safety combination in the AFC.
Coach John Harbaugh likes what he sees so far from Jefferson, who landed a multiyear pact with a whopping $19 million guaranteed.
"My impressions would be A-plus in every area," Harbaugh said of Jefferson, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I see him in the weight room, I see him in the conditioning, and I see him in the meeting room. I see his knowledge of the defense already."
Jefferson joins a defensive backfield that addressed a burning need at cornerback by taking Alabama's Marlon Humphrey in the first round of the draft. From there, Baltimore used another four picks to pad a defense already loaded with young players.
In Jefferson, the Ravens have found a thunderous hitter who fits their style of play and will be counted to lead the unit.
"I see how he and Eric interact back there," Harbaugh said. "We are causing the offense a lot of trouble. I think those two safeties back there have a big impact on that, and Eric has done a great job and Tony has done a great job."
After missing the playoffs the past two years, the Ravens have gone back to their roots. Using the past three months to rebuild their offensive line and add starting-level talent on defense, Baltimore remains a nasty factor in the brutal AFC North.