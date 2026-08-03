Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

Ashton Jeanty is eager to put a forgettable rookie campaign in the past.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft didn’t have the impact he’d hoped for on a three-win Las Vegas Raiders club. Jeanty believes things can be different in 2026.

“When everything is not going well, continuing to go to work and having hope and faith,” Jeanty said, via the Associated Press. “I think that’ll carry into this year. Just taking it one week at a time, whether you win or you lose, you’ve got to attack the next game and the next week with the same mindset.”

Jeanty struggled behind one of the worst -- if not the worst -- offensive lines in the NFL last season. The back earned 1.6 yards per attempt before contact last season, third-worst behind only Quinshon Judkins (1.4) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1.5), per Pro Football Reference. Getting pulverized behind the line rarely allowed Jeanty time to get up to speed.