Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston, where his NFL career started, eschewing more money for a chance to chase a ring.

“I felt like they got a good team and I can help contribute. It was a really easy decision,” Clowney told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. “It wasn't about the money.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Clowney spent his first five seasons with the Texans, earning the only three Pro Bowl nods of his career. In 2019, he was traded during final cuts to the Seattle Seahawks. From there, he’s become a gun for hire, playing for six clubs in seven seasons, including stops in Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Carolina and Dallas.

Clowney said it was a family decision to return to Houston.

“I've grown up and learned the game a lot more since leaving,” Clowney said. “I feel like I can help the younger guys. I've learned how to lead and what it takes to get to a Super Bowl. I feel like I can help this team.”

In 12 seasons, Clowney has generated 66.5 sacks. He authored 8.5 QB takedowns last season in Dallas in 13 games, including six starts. In his 12 campaigns, the 33-year-old has played on four playoff teams, making one Conference Championship Game (2023 with Baltimore).

Clowney joins a stacked Houston defense, led by edge rushers Will Anderson Jr.. and Danielle Hunter. There were some depth questions on the edge, so Clowney’s addition fills any gap. Providing pass rush oomph when Anderson and Hunter need a breather is an excellent addition by the Texans.

And Clowney can chase that ring where it all began.

“I just know this team is good enough to go, and I can help,” Clowney said. “We've got to get to work and stay locked in.”