Tom Brady teases 'at least one match' with WWE, slaps Logan Paul

With the greatness in his right hand, Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during an NFL career overflowing with unparalleled success.
On Thursday at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the 48-year-old five-time Super Bowl MVP, current Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and FOX analyst said he would consider taking part in a WWE match.
A day later, he used that right hand synonymous with Super Bowl glory to slap social media influencer and current WWE wrestler Logan Paul in the face.
"I need to get an invite. I've been waiting for [WWE president] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix," Brady said Thursday when asked by WWE superstar Cody Rhodes about potential WWE involvement. "I feel like I'm retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete."
The fallout was predictable, with speculation about the reality of the incident.
Paul has said he'll be suing Brady. Speculation has run rampant as to whether Brady will indeed consider following in the cleats/boots of his former teammate Rob Gronkowski and others such as Lawrence Taylor and William the Refrigerator Perry as NFL players to make one-off appearances with the WWE (previously the WWF when Taylor and Perry got involved).
"You know, my boy Gronk's done it, I've seen, obviously Logan Paul do it, I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?" Brady said Thursday to Rhodes. "C'mon Nick, c'mon make it happen."
A day later, Brady and Paul were face to face on a Fanatics stage, jawing with Paul saying if Brady returned to Fanatics Fest next year that Paul would "hurt him" before Brady unleashed an open-handed right that looked real enough, but upon multiple views and angles looks more and more pulled.
Truth is, the seeds of a Brady-Paul "feud" were planted long ago.
Brady called Paul's WWE skills "cute" at a previous Fanatics event during an interview with Paul in which the latter claimed his WWE performances made him a superior athlete.
That was ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in which Brady and Paul were on opposing teams back in March.
Nothing like a good storyline that blurs the lines of reality.
If NFL.com's resident professional wrestling dork Grant Gordon were to make an unsolicited prediction: Brady is likely to second a future Paul opponent or participate in a tag team match with Rhodes against Paul and a partner, maybe Bron Breakker, whose cousin Brock Rechsteiner is currently on the New Orleans Saints.
Should Brady get into a wrestling ring, perhaps next spring at Wrestlemania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – where the flag classic was – it would be huge in terms of media attention and a massive payday for Brady. One would surmise he'd get heavily cheered, but he'd rather be a heel (wrestling jargon for a bad guy), just like he often was when the Pats were winning Super Bowls.
"It's such an easy choice," Brady told Rhodes. "I'm a bad guy; I've always been a bad guy. I feel like when our teams did really well, I would always go into these stadiums … when you go on the road and you've had some success, they don't like you."