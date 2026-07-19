Tom Brady teases 'at least one match' with WWE, slaps Logan Paul

With the greatness in his right hand, Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during an NFL career overflowing with unparalleled success.

On Thursday at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the 48-year-old five-time Super Bowl MVP, current Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and FOX analyst said he would consider taking part in a WWE match.

A day later, he used that right hand synonymous with Super Bowl glory to slap social media influencer and current WWE wrestler Logan Paul in the face.

"I need to get an invite. I've been waiting for [WWE president] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix," Brady said Thursday when asked by WWE superstar Cody Rhodes about potential WWE involvement. "I feel like I'm retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete."

The fallout was predictable, with speculation about the reality of the incident.

Paul has said he'll be suing Brady. Speculation has run rampant as to whether Brady will indeed consider following in the cleats/boots of his former teammate Rob Gronkowski and others such as Lawrence Taylor and William the Refrigerator Perry as NFL players to make one-off appearances with the WWE (previously the WWF when Taylor and Perry got involved).

"You know, my boy Gronk's done it, I've seen, obviously Logan Paul do it, I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?" Brady said Thursday to Rhodes. "C'mon Nick, c'mon make it happen."