Tom Brady's Met Gala pep talk fired Saquon Barkley up

Published: Aug 28, 2019 at 10:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Saquon Barkley arrived at the 2019 Met Gala to celebrate the arts, fashion, and culture.

He left with a hankering to "run through a brick wall" after Tom Brady tracked him down.

The ensuing discussion between NFL stars can only be described as half pump-up speech, half Kobe Bryant-esque challenge.

"(Brady said)'It's great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10?" Barkley remembered in front of attendees at an NFL 100 kickoff event. "I'm standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall."

Spoiler alert: Running through brick walls isn't exactly the best way to enjoy Brady-like longevity. Running backs like Barkley are lucky to stick around half as long as the Patriots legend has.

But consider a fire lit under Barkley nonetheless. If legends of the game are doling out free advice, the reigning Rookie of the Year is all ears.

"To able to talk to legends that you've been watching for a very long time? Every day I talk to one with Eli [Manning]," Barkley said. "You don't really take the time to cherish it, you are so caught up in the moment. Sometimes, you have to take a step back."

Barkley plans on stepping back, through, and around NFL defenders in his second season. He's got a breakout rookie campaign to top -- and a new fan in Foxborough watching.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.  
news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW