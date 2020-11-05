Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Myles Gaskin will miss at least three games due to a knee injury.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Thursday morning that Gaskin was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in Week 8, meaning he'll be out at least three weeks.
The news is a blow to a spunky Dolphins squad. Gaskin earned the starting role this year, outplaying both Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. In seven games, including five starts, Gaskin has rushed for 387 yards and two touchdowns on 100 attempts. He also has 30 receptions on 35 targets for 198 yards.
Breida is also dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out this week. Flores didn't rule out Breida, but noted "hamstrings are tough," via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.
If Breida joins Gaskin out this week, it would represent a big opportunity for Howard, who has been a healthy scratch since last playing in Week 4. Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed are also backfield options for Miami.
The Dolphins traded for running back DeAndre Washington this week due to the injuries piling up, but he must pass through COVID-19 protocols before joining the club.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:
- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in Los Angeles to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache regarding his shoulder injury from Sunday's game vs. the Saints, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed. It's a similar injury to the one he suffered in 2018 when he missed two games.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, had a negative result in his latest test, according to Rapoport, per source. Yet, that doesn't mean it was a false positive, Rapoport adds, with the fact that this has happened plenty of times before in the NFL and 98 percent of the time players have been proven positive. As part of the normal process, the NFL is reviewing the matter and among the key issues is how often was Bourne wearing a mask.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he'll take the full week to determine if Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback. Team plans on making a decision on Saturday.
- Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia told reporters he could not comment onMatthew Stafford's positive COVID-19 test or if he has a chance to play Sunday, but said their offense is fit for any quarterback on their roster. Chase Daniel would get the start if Stafford is ruled out. Patricia also got a look at newly acquired defensive lineman Everson Griffen fort he first time, saying the veteran has a "high motor" and yesterday's practice was a "good first step." The Lions acquired Griffen from the Cowboys via trade last week.
- Carolina Panthers rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been designated for return from injured reserve, the team announced. Gross-Matos missed the last three games while on IR with a high ankle sprain and now has a 21-day window to practice before the team must activate him to the 53-man roster.
- Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been activated from the reserve/COVID list, the team announced.