Around the NFL

49ers place Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle on IR

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 05:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Bad news that everyone knew was coming became official on Thursday.

The San Francisco 49ers placed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle on injured reserve.

Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a high-ankle sprain, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday, while Kittle suffered a small fracture in his foot during the fourth quarter. Each of them will miss at least three weeks on IR, though it is likely they will have longer absences.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Kittle could miss eight weeks, while Garoppolo's injury is usually four-to-six weeks, but in this case surgery could be an option.

The 49ers (4-4) will host the Green Bay Packers tonight on "Thursday Night Football" as they begin what will likely be an extended run without Kittle and Garoppolo.

﻿Nick Mullens﻿ will start in place of Garoppolo, while Jordan Reed was activated from IR on Thursday and will look to fill the Kittle-sized void.

Kittle previously missed two games this season and Garoppolo also missed two earlier games with a separate ankle injury, as the 49ers' issues with injuries have been long and unfortunate since before the 2020 season even commenced.

Kittle, considered one of, if not, the best tight ends in the game has 37 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns in six games this campaign. Garoppolo is 3-3 as a starter for the 49ers this year, having thrown seven touchdowns to five interceptions with 1,096 yards passing.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones active for 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Packers running back Aaron Jones (calf) is officially active for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list; head trainer tests positive 

The Kansas City Chiefs placed star defensive tackle Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder also has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

49ers activate TE Jordan Reed from IR ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Packers

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed was activated off injured reserve ahead of tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Packers. 
news

Lions coach Matt Patricia won't comment on whether Matthew Stafford has chance to play vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia did not comment on whether Matthew Stafford will come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Brian Flores refutes notion Miami Dolphins are auditioning Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores went out of his way Thursday to refute a recent report that his team could be using the rest of the season to audition rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
news

Chicago Bears OL Cody Whitehair tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team will work virtually on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Thursday that Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on IR, meaning the RB will miss at least three games. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Packers hopeful RB Aaron Jones (calf) plays tonight vs. 49ers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but optimism is building he could play tonight.
news

Packers-49ers 'TNF' matchup set to be played with no additional positive COVID-19 tests 

Thursday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will go on as scheduled despite both teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests this week, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Texans, Colts, Chiefs enter COVID-19 protocols after latest positive tests

The Houston Texans announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, while the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs announced a staff member tested positive. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL