Cowboys trade DE Everson Griffen to Lions for conditional sixth-round pick

Everson Griffen is headed back to the NFC North.

The Dallas Cowboys have traded the defensive end to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed. The team later made the deal official.

For the Cowboys, this trade allows them to send half of the $6 million in salary to the Lions during a tough season, Rapoport added.

The veteran pass rusher won't be available Sunday against the Colts because of COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Griffen's debut with the Lions is expected to be Nov. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.