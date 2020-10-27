Around the NFL

Cowboys trade DE Everson Griffen to Lions for conditional sixth-round pick

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 04:58 PM
Lakisha Wesseling

Everson Griffen is headed back to the NFC North.

The Dallas Cowboys have traded the defensive end to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed. The team later made the deal official.

For the Cowboys, this trade allows them to send half of the $6 million in salary to the Lions during a tough season, Rapoport added.

The veteran pass rusher won't be available Sunday against the Colts because of COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Griffen's debut with the Lions is expected to be Nov. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffen was drafted by the Vikings in 2010 and played 10 years before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys this season. In seven games with the Cowboys, he recorded 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles and one pass defensed. On Monday, Rapoport reported the Cowboys had put Griffen on the trading block and by Tuesday he was headed to Detroit.

