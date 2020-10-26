Cowboys making DE Everson Griffen available via trade

Everson Griffen﻿'s first season with the Cowboys isn't going according to how anyone had likely planned.

With Dallas sitting at 2-5 and no clear signs of improvement ahead, the Cowboys have made it known Griffen is available via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation. Any interested team would only have to pick up roughly half of Griffen's $6 million salary, Rapoport added.

Griffen has recorded 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games as a Cowboy this season. He's in the middle of the pack of defensive ends when it comes to advanced metrics, registering a quarterback pressure on 7.6% of pass-rushing snaps and a total of 12 disruptions as part of the league's 31st-ranked defense in points allowed and 27th-ranked unit in yards allowed per game.