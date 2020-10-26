Around the NFL

Cowboys making DE Everson Griffen available via trade

Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 06:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Everson Griffen﻿'s first season with the Cowboys isn't going according to how anyone had likely planned.

With Dallas sitting at 2-5 and no clear signs of improvement ahead, the Cowboys have made it known Griffen is available via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation. Any interested team would only have to pick up roughly half of Griffen's $6 million salary, Rapoport added.

Griffen has recorded 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games as a Cowboy this season. He's in the middle of the pack of defensive ends when it comes to advanced metrics, registering a quarterback pressure on 7.6% of pass-rushing snaps and a total of 12 disruptions as part of the league's 31st-ranked defense in points allowed and 27th-ranked unit in yards allowed per game.

The 32-year-old Griffen spent 10 seasons in Minnesota, reaching the Pro Bowl four times before opting out of his deal in the offseason and signing with Dallas in August.

Related Content

news

Week 7 Monday inactives: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactive players for tonight's Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams game.
news

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) expected to miss a few weeks

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake suffered a high-ankle sprain in Arizona's Sunday night victory over the Seahawks and is expected to miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Stephen Jones knows Cowboys have 'got the right head guy' in Mike McCarthy

Dallas lost in ugly fashion once again Sunday, meaning the Jones family was going to be asked about its opinion of its still-new coaching staff. The question arrived Monday to Stephen Jones, who remained firm in his belief in Mike McCarthy.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey a long shot to return Thursday vs. Falcons

For ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ to return in Week 8, the RB will have to convince the Panthers' coaches he can give it a go. Ian Rapoport reports CMC is considered a long shot to play Thursday vs. the Falcons. Still, the Panthers haven't ruled him out. 
news

Cam Newton on benching: 'It's going to be a permanent change' if I don't improve

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton knows that if he doesn't improve after getting benched in a disappointing loss to the Niners, it will become a permanent change. 
news

Ron Rivera completes last round of cancer treatment

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is celebrating after completing his last round of cancer treatment.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

The Browns expected bad news regarding Odell Beckham's knee and they got it Monday. OBJ suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones report. 
news

Jimmy G calls handing Belichick his worst home loss as Patriots coach a 'cool week'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it was a cool week to be able to go to his former team and hand Bill Belichick his worst home loss as a Patriots coach.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic unlikely to be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who knocked Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton out of the game with a nasty head shot, is unlikely to be suspended for his actions but will be fined, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

An MRI for Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake revealed a high-ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him a few weeks, Ian Rapoport reports.  Here are more injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Monday.
news

Adam Gase gives up play-calling vs. Bills; Jets still fall to 0-7 

Jets coach Adam Gase has been pestered for weeks about giving up play-calling. He'd refused to do so. On Sunday, he changed his mind. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL