Texans, Colts enter COVID-19 protocols after latest positive tests

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are the latest teams dealing with a COVID-19 issue in Week 9.

The Texans announced Thursday morning it is shutting down for the day after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Texans players will work remotely.

"We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today. The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

Texans linebacker Jacob Martin is going on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

Per the NFL protocol, contact tracing will commence to determine if there are any high-risk contacts with said player.

As for the Colts, the team announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. While the Colts will hold a practice today, meetings will be held virtually.

"This morning, we were informed that a member of the Colts staff has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL's intensive protocol. The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors. The Colts will conduct today's scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility. We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors."