49ers close facility for the day following a positive COVID-19 test

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers are now dealing with a COVID-19 issue.

The team shut down their facility Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan first reported the news.

Wide receiver ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ is the 49ers player who tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per agent Henry Organ.

"Kendrick Bourne feels fine. He's A-OK," said Organ. "He's staying home and taking it seriously."

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine," the team said in a statement. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

Contact tracing is currently underway.

The positive test comes one day before the Niners are set to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. As of now, the game remains as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

The team will conduct pregame meetings virtually.

