Throwback photos of NFL stars back in the day

We all lived through times when weird, embarrassing things were considered cool. Well, maybe not "all" of us. I don't know how old you are. Maybe you're one of those baby geniuses I've heard so much about and you don't have enough time alive to be embarrassed about anything yet. Well, good for you, hypothetical baby. Either way, it's impossible to not get older and look back at photos of your younger self and think what was I thinking?!**