Three things to love and question from first two days of 2021 NFL Draft

1) Denver passing on Justin Fields: The Broncos couldn't have asked for a better situation with the ninth overall pick. Fields, Ohio State's All-American quarterback, was still available after three other signal-callers had been selected ahead of him. But instead of jumping at the opportunity, Denver decided Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II was the better option. There's no doubting that Surtain II is a great talent, one that will help the Broncos' defense immediately. The problem is that Denver still doesn't have its quarterback situation figured out. New general manager George Paton has been impressed with all the work ﻿Drew Lock﻿ has put in this offseason. The team also recently traded for ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, which means Lock hasn't impressed his new boss that much. Let's also not forget that Denver plays in the same division as Kansas City, which has a pretty good quarterback named ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿. To be blunt, it's not going to matter who is playing cornerback in Denver if the Broncos don't have a quarterback who can generate plenty of points for that offense as well. Of course, this will be a different conversation if the Broncos wind up landing ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ in a trade. Until that happens, let's go with this take: Denver will regret letting Fields, who wound up in Chicago, slip through its fingers.