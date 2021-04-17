Around the NFL

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

Published: Apr 17, 2021 at 08:42 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A torn Achilles during the opening week of training camp robbed Grant Delpit of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick.

Rather than contribute to what eventually became the franchise's best season in years, the LSU product was forced to sit on the sidelines and set his sights on the challenging road to recovery ahead.

It's been nearly eight months since he has participated in team activities, and over a year since he played in an organized game. But Delpit is eager to tackle the added expectations that await him upon his return.

"It's been a long time coming," he said, via the team's official website. "but hopefully I can give the fans what they want, give myself what I want and what my family wants."

So, what is it exactly that everybody wants to see out of the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award (top DB in college football) winner?

Well, at the time of his injury, Delpit was viewed as a physical defender with solid coverage ability and immediate starter potential. On paper, his skill set -- and the high hopes associated with it -- still screams "top-notch talent," only now Delpit's quest to prove himself on the field has the added stigma of a major tear.

"I've put so many hours in the weight room," he said after revealing he's still a few months away from returning to full health. "That's just part of life when you're playing in the league. I'm doing everything I can to get on the field."

Once he's finally able to do so, Delpit will join a room featuring Ronnie Harrison﻿, the man Cleveland acquired to fill the void created by his absence, and versatile ex-Ram John Johnson, a standout talent who's dealt with some early-career injuries of his own.

The Browns' budding contender status coupled with the defense's offseason overhaul makes it tempting to over-analyze the club's future. The reality, though, is Delpit's role in those plans remains unknown until he receives medical clearance to return to football activity.

Related Content

news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW