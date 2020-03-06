Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Redskins take Tua at No. 2

As I mentioned up top, we've seen this story before -- new coach wants his own QB in the building despite the franchise spending a first-round pick on the position a year earlier (SEE: Cardinals in 2019). Tua's talent is certainly worthy of this pick, and it would be easy to see Ron Rivera wanting this young man in the building, even if it means parting with the No. 15 overall pick from a year ago, Dwayne Haskins.