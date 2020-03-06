Mock Draft

Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Redskins take Tua at No. 2

Published: Mar 06, 2020 at 02:52 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: Do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 1

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

Burrow told reporters at the combine that he will play for whoever drafts him, knocking down the talk that he'd refuse to suit up for the Bengals. He has the confidence to lead a franchise to victories -- as long as the talent around him is sufficient enough to aid his efforts.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

As I mentioned up top, we've seen this story before -- new coach wants his own QB in the building despite the franchise spending a first-round pick on the position a year earlier (SEE: Cardinals in 2019). Tua's talent is certainly worthy of this pick, and it would be easy to see Ron Rivera wanting this young man in the building, even if it means parting with the No. 15 overall pick from a year ago, Dwayne Haskins.

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Lions are thrilled to see the best defender in the class fall to them.

School: Oregon | Year: Senior 

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS.** Miami needs a quarterback. Herbert's starter-caliber arm and mobility impressed scouts at the combine. Moving up one spot to hold off other potential Herbert suitors is not an unusual move -- the 
 Bears made that move a few years ago to land 
 Mitchell Trubisky. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Louisville | Year: Junior 

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.** It's tough to see GM Dave Gettleman passing on a 364-pound tackle who can solidify the offensive line in front of the team's two previous top picks, QB 
 Daniel Jones and RB 
 Saquon Barkley. I suspect the 
 Giants will get a second-round pick this year as well as a 2021 middle-round pick in this projected trade. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Love told reporters that the Chargers were among the teams he met with at the combine, and L.A. may be willing to chalk up Love's high interception total in 2019 (17) to a function of the QB trying to do too much for an average team.

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Four quarterbacks in the top six means a couple of defensive stars are falling to some happy teams in this scenario. The Panthers definitely have a need at cornerback, so Okudah's presence is a godsend.

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Thomas takes over at right tackle for the Cardinals so that Kyler Murray can breathe easier in the pocket.

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

I don't know how much luckier the Jaguars can get. Finding a top-five talent in Simmons sitting here at No. 9 is a steal. The ultra-athletic linebacker can play anywhere.

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS) 

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS.** The 
 Falcons move up to get the draft's second-best edge rusher. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Jets' O-line is a mess right now. Wirfs gives them a stout protector whether he's at guard or tackle.

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

GM Mike Mayock is looking for a receiver who will be both productive and a positive influence in the locker room.

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

If the Colts are unable to get their quarterback here, then landing the draft's top defensive tackle is a nice consolation prize.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Wills would be a good find to replace right tackle Demar Dotson if the free agent isn't re-signed.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Uniting the silky smooth former Tide receiver with Courtland Sutton would be substantial for Drew Lock's growth.

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior 

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.** The 
 Browns are fortunate to find a talent like Kinlaw here to help them mend their porous run defense. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Florida | Year: Junior 

 Byron Jones may depart in free agency, leaving a void at corner for Dallas. Henderson is a fluid mover and can play the ball. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: USC | Year: Junior

Jackson fills the hole at left tackle that was created when the Dolphins shipped Laremy Tunsil to the Texans before last season.

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The Raiders can plug this intense, athletic playmaker into the middle of their defense for the next several years.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Jags should still be looking for pass catchers, and using Ruggs in a Deebo Samuel-like role makes all kinds of sense. Keep in mind that Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook are due to become free agents in 2021.

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Adding another playmaker to the receiver corps is a high priority for the Eagles.

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

With the top receivers off the board, the Bills take the best player available. Murray can play outside if the team keeps Tremaine Edmunds in the middle.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior 

 Devin McCourty is a free agent and 
 Patrick Chung is entering his mid-30s, so there's a need at safety. McKinney's a solid prospect who can operate Bill Belichick's defense. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS) 

 Drew Brees' decision to continue playing likely means that 
 Teddy Bridgewater will move on in free agency. Head coach Sean Payton may consider Eason's skill set too tempting to pass on. 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Diggs didn't test at the combine, but he moved well in the on-field drills and is willing to take on big receivers (like his brother and future teammate -- at least in this mock -- Stefon) on the outside.

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

The Dolphins invest one of the picks they received in the Laremy Tunsil trade in Taylor, who ran a blistering 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 226 pounds and caught the ball extremely well in combine drills.

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Blacklock joins his former teammate, L.J. Collier, on the Seahawks' defensive line, which could see a mass exodus in free agency.

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

While Gross-Matos is generally considered a 4-3 defensive end prospect, he has shown he can move well enough when standing on the edge for the Ravens to consider him for their 3-4 defense.

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

With Logan Ryan a free agent, the Titans pick up a solid corner who can fill the void if he departs.

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

It is unclear if free agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga will return to the team in 2020. Jones could slide from the left to the right side of the line as a rookie.

School: Utah | Year: Senior

San Francisco must add players to the secondary and Burgess' versatility make him a coveted prospect.

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

I don't even want to think about how good the Chiefs' offense will be with Swift in the fold.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

