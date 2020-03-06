Mock Draft

Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos go D in Round 2

Published: Mar 06, 2020 at 02:59 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: Do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 2

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

School: LSU | Year: Senior

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

School: LSU | Year: Junior

School: Baylor | Year: Junior

School: LSU | Year: Junior

School: LSU | Year: Junior

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

School: Auburn | Year: Junior

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

School: Utah | Year: Senior

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS) 

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.** 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Utah | Year: Senior 

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.** 
</content:power-ranking>

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

School: TCU | Year: Junior

School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

School: Utah | Year: Junior

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

