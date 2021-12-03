Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

This season Jackson has seven interceptions, which ranks second in the NFL (the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs leads the league with nine). Pro Football Focus credits Jackson with just a 38.1 passer rating allowed (best in the NFL) and 50.7 completion percentage allowed (fourth-best) among cornerbacks who have faced at least 25 targets this season. Computer Vision shows that Jackson's speed adjusting his hips in the direction of the ball (which correlates with being able to move toward the ball faster) ranks second-best among corners. It also shows that in man coverage (which the Pats use a lot) his ball-tracking skills on deep passes (defined by staying with his pass-catcher but adjusting to where the ball is thrown, even if he's not facing the QB when the ball leaves his hand) is third-best in the NFL. That helps explain why he's in the right position to make those interceptions. I could argue that the Patriots would still be getting a value if they made Jackson the highest-paid corner today.