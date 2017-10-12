This is an SNL-like transition year for elite QBs

Published: Oct 12, 2017 at 01:00 PM
snlold

Are we in a transition year of elite NFL quarterbacks?

Through five weeks, it certainly feels like we're in what Saturday Night Liveperiodically goes through with their cast -- a season in which many of the old guard begin to recede in favor of younger performers.

For over a decade, the 2004 QB class have reliably been among the Top 10 in the league at their position, drawing comparisons to the famous 1983 class that included Hall of Famers John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly.

Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to three Super Bowls, winning two of them, Philip Rivers is a six-time Pro Bowler with the fifth-best all-time career passer rating, and Eli Manning is the only quarterback to beat Bill Belichick's Patriots in the Super Bowl -- and he did it twice.

In 2017, though, Roethlisberger publicly said he "may not have it anymore" after throwing five interceptions against the Jaguars, Rivers has only one win so far, and Manning has even fewer -- and he just lost his best receiver for the rest of the year.

On SNL, the cast is anchored by Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, and Michael Che, but many of the players that defined the show in recent years -- Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Taran Killam -- have left the show, and now most of the faces are relative newcomers.

Both the NFL and SNL seem to be transitioning in the same season.

snlnew

Of quarterbacks within their first three years, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, and Jameis Winston have lead their teams to success with big play ability.

In Houston, Deshaun Watson has quickly established himself as a franchise QB for the Houston Texans and a front-runner for Rookie of the Year.

Or how about Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles nesting at the top of the NFC? Wentz's clutch stats on 3rd Down are unparalleled, and a major reason for his team's success.

Detractors were quick to label Jared Goff a bust after a rough rookie year in 2016, but now the LA Rams quarterback is surrounded by a new coach and new receivers, and thus far he's quieted his critics.

Jameis Winston threw over 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, and this year he just might lead the Buccaneers to their first playoff spot since 2007.

We're seeing a similar sea change at SNL. After only a couple of years, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Leslie Jones, and Kyle Mooney have gone from the new kids to the elder statesmen of a cast now bolstered by fresh faces like Chris Redd, Mikey Day, and Melissa Villasenor.

Bennett and Mooney have carved out a niche making weird digital videos in the vein of The Lonely Island, like this unaired gem from last week's episode:

It's easy to see why Mikey Day has received so much screen time since joining the cast in 2016. He has the kind of affable delivery that makes him a perfect straight man in the mold of Jason Sudeikis or Phil Hartman.

A superbly versatile impressionist, Melissa Villasenor was a finalist for America's Got Talent before she caught her SNL break. She's only had a few chances to showcase her talents so far, but when those opportunities have come, she's been a standout.

Chris Redd was memorable in last year's underrated Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and only two episodes into his SNL career, he's already establishing himself in some of this season's best sketches.

Don't get me wrong: the veterans aren't finished quite yet for either SNL or the top-tier of NFL QBs.

Kate McKinnon just won her her fourth consecutive Emmy, and the ageless Kenan Thompson now holds the record for longest-tenured cast member at 15 seasons.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees remain the premier signal-callers in the league, and other guys like Alex Smith, Matt Ryan, and Cam Newton are all playing at a high level, too.

Overall, though, I think we'll look back on 2017 as year that marked the emergence of a new generation of sketch comedians and elite quarterbacks.

And just as in previous generational transitions, like when Peyton Manning's career began as John Elway's ended, we'll say, "isn't it crazy to think Jameis Winston played at the same time as Tom Brady?"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 