This fan won't come down from bar roof until Bengals win

When they find it, Jeff Lanham can start searching for a ladder and come down.
That was six weeks ago and Lanham is still up there.
Lanham could've backed out of this agreement. He could've seen his family and slept in his own bed. A bet is a bet, though.
So the diehard fan set up a tented mancave on the Hog Rock Cafe's roof, complete with a mattress, Bengals memorabilia, a photo of his wife and a 50-inch TV, according to WKRC's Brad Underwood.
And he waits. Oh, does he wait.
"It's so boring, man," Lanham told Underwood. "You get bored to death during the day. You can't do anything. You can't go nowhere. You just sit here."
At least Lanham has company, courtesy of his way-too-understanding wife.