There will never be another Jerry Rice

Published: Oct 13, 2017 at 08:14 AM

Happy Jerry Rice Appreciation Day, everyone. I hope you got all of your shopping done. It seems to come sooner and sooner every year, doesn't it?

You'll rarely find disagreement when you talk about Jerry Rice as the greatest player to ever play in the NFL. Other players may have been more athletic, but when it comes to greatness, it's hard to argue that anyone else comes close.

For Jerry's birthday, let's take a moment to celebrate what this man was able to accomplish. Born in small town Mississippi as the son of a brick mason, Rice didn't even start playing football until his sophomore year of high school when the principal noticed his insane speed -- the principal was trying to catch Jerry for cutting class, like they were living out Ferris Bueller or something.

After a record-breaking senior year at Mississippi Valley State University, the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Rice in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He wasn't the Greatest Wide Receiver of All Time immediately -- like many rookie receivers, he struggled at first and dropped numerous passes. But by his second season, he lead the league in yards and touchdowns, and by his third year, he was named NFL MVP.

Jerry Rice holds over 100 NFL records, the most of any player by a wide margin, including receptions, TD catches, and receiving yards. He won three Super Bowls, was named an All-Pro 12 different years, and twice earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Rice played at a high level into his 40s, a feat only a handful of players have accomplished.

The final act of his career as an Oakland Raider included anotherSuper Bowl appearance, and breaking Walter Payton's record for the most yards gained from scrimmage.

Jerry was famously disciplined in his practice habits and work ethic. In 1994, when the 49ers acquired the extraordinarily talented but flamboyant CB Deion Sanders, the two superstars got along like oil and water.

Days before the 49ers were to play the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, their rivalry came to a head in an explosive shouting match. Their quarrel didn't affect their play on the field -- the Niners won by more than 20 points -- but even 20 years later, both Hall of Famers talk about the other with a guarded animosity. Guessing Jerry won't be receiving a HBD text from Neon Deion today.

I like the Jerry-Deion rivalry because it reminds me that Jerry Rice is still human with quirks and flaws like anyone else.

It's almost easy to forget that when you read his accomplishments or watch his highlights. The things Jerry Rice accomplished in his 20-year career almost seem like they shouldn't be possible. If his career had been half as long, we'd probably still hold him up as the greatest player in NFL history, but the fact that he did it for two decades makes it unlikely that we will ever see another player like Jerry Rice in our lifetimes.

So in honor of the G.O.A.T.'s 55th trip around the sun, take a few minutes to enjoy his uncanny ability to catch, run, and elude tacklers in the open field like no one else ever before, or ever since.

Happy birthday, Jerry! We hope you find some good weddings to crash this weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.  
news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW