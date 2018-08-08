The six most creative NFL-themed gender reveals

Don't let expectations pile up, expecting parents. Everyone needs a viral video to know if you're having a boy or girl.
So lace up the cleats, strap on a helmet, and let America's best game be your best option. Because like everything else, the best gender reveal videos and the football-related ones. If you want to coach your new family to a winning record, it's best to start early.
These six families know how it's done. Take a look at the most creative football-related gender reveals out there today.
No. 6 The Fourth-Down Punt
No. 5 The Gatorade Bath
No. 4 The Gronkowski
These two definitely have a few No. 87 onesies picked out already.
No. 3 The Captain Kirk
Don't diss Kirk's accuracy here. The Vikings' new quarterback put the ball in a place where only his retriever could get it.
No. 2 The Through-The-Uprights
"Greg the Leg" will only kick a field goal short if it's filled with pink powder.
No. 1 The Philly Special
This wouldn't be more Philly if all eight guys were standing outside a
Wawa eating soft pretzels and water ice.