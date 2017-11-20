The Patriots haven't had a losing season since 2000

On Sunday, with the Patriots' 33-8 victory over the Raiders in Mexico City, New England guaranteed their 17th consecutive .500 or better season. The last time the Pats had a losing season came in 2000 when the they finished 5-11 and last in the AFC East. Back then, Bill Belichick was in his inaugural season as head coach of the Pats and Drew Bledsoe was the starting quarterback.