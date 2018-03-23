The NFL Celebrates National Puppy Day

Published: Mar 23, 2018 at 12:03 PM

Today marks the the best non-Federal holiday on our calendar -- March 23rd is National Puppy Day. On this day, we recognize pups who bring us endless joy and trillions of worthwhile social media clips. The NFL has a few pooches affiliated with its teams and gridiron stars. From JuJu Smith-Schuster's french bulldog to the Browns' official mascot, check out the pups of the NFL.

Turf the Dog (Seahawks)

Turf's been with the Seahawks since the 2013 training camp when he was just eight weeks old. The chocolate lab is so well-trained that he reportedly won't use the bathroom on manicured lawns at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC).

Boujee (JuJu Smith-Schuster)

It's fitting that the youngest player currently in the NFL has a playful canine sidekick. JuJu introduced Boujee to the world back in December and immediately got his pup's social media pages going -- the French bulldog now has over 67,000 followers on Instagram.

Swagger (Cleveland Browns)

You know all about the Dawg Pound, but did you know about the Browns' official mascot, Swagger? Since 2014, the bullmastiff has been roaming the sidelines during Browns games and meeting fans during pre-game festivities.

Bentley (Kirk Cousins)

When the Cousins packed their bags for Minnesota this offseason, their beloved goldendoodle Bentley was of course in tow. As you can see in the Instagram post above, Bentley even helped the Cousins announce their pregnancy last year.

Henley and Jersey (Carson Wentz)

Anyone who follows Carson Wentz on social media knows that the quarterback is an avid dog lover. His golden retrievers Henley and Jersey are often seen traveling, hunting, and relaxing with the Pro Bowl QB.

Lola (Ronnie Stanley)

View this post on Instagram

#PurpleFriday

A post shared by Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) on

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley went to the Baltimore Animal rescue and specifically asked for a "not-so-adoptable" dog. See how Stanley and the retriever-terrier mix came to form a lifelong bond in the video bellow.

