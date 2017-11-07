The Middies Awards for Best Off-Field Performances

The Super Bowl LI champion started the 2017 season by donating his first six checks to students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. In October, he followed that up by announcing that he was donating his next 10 checks to educational equality. That's his entire season's pay ($1 million in base salary) going toward education philanthropy. Find out more about Chris Long's charity work and why he should be one of your favorite players, regardless of what he does in between the lines. --Ralph Warner