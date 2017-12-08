The Marroney Bologna makes its debut in Jacksonville

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 8, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
3. Mamba talked to his favorite team.
4. Jacksonville has a new mayor.
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 8, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
3. Mamba talked to his favorite team.
4. Jacksonville has a new mayor.
The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.
Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter
The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.
Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.
The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.
Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.