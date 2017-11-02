The Greatest Fictional QBs of All Time

I hate Johnny Walker. He's dumb and his name is bad. That's like naming a character Jak Daniels or Budd Lyte, and while we're on it, I don't like the movie's title either. It's irritating when a movie uses a popular song as the movie's title but has nothing to do with the song or artist. They kind of stopped doing that, but there are a lot of them, and exactly all of them are bad. This one's no different, it bombed at the box office and holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And you know 99% of those critics' headlines were something horrible like "Actually, Johnny Be Bad" so Johnny's dumb name has several layers of annoying. Anyway. In Madden, Johnny be average.