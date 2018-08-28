The five highest-paid wide receivers of all time

Before today's elite wideouts like Antonio Brown and Julio Jones took over the league, Calvin Johnson was regarded as the unrivaled best WR in the NFL. From 2010 to 2015, Megatron averaged a whopping 1,424 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs per season. Johnson's record-setting pace earned him an eight-year, $132 million extension in 2012. The deal made him the highest-paid WR in the league. However, just four years after signing the historic deal, Megatron joined the likes of Jim Brown and Barry Sanders by retiring at the age of 30. Even though he walked away in his prime, Johnson is one of only three WRs to make over $100 million in salary.