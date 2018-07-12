The Craziest Workouts of the 2018 Offseason

Published: Jul 12, 2018 at 06:32 AM

You may think that accolades like a Pro Bowl invitation, All-Pro selection, and MVP award are won between Week 1 and Week 17, but that's not entirely true. NFL players put in the work for those awards during the offseason. Gone are the days of taking months off and using training camp to get back into playing shape.

Now gridiron stars are using virtually every day to get ready for the upcoming season, and thanks so social media, we get a glimpse of how players are constantly working toward their goals. That being said, not all workouts are the same. Some players' training regiments look more like Strongman competition events than workouts. From pulling vehicles while carrying weights to using live pythons as dumbbells, here are the Craziest Workouts of the 2018 Offseason.

Honorable mention: T.O. runs a 4.43 40-Yard Dash

Running the 40-yard-dash is not a particularly "crazy" workout, but running a 4.43 at 44 years old is ridiculous. Terrell Owens has a deep desire to make an NFL comeback and social media clips like this show that he's still got it.

OBJ pulls a GMC Yukon Denali

The gargantuan Yukon Denali is typically used for hauling celebs and their security from point A to point B in a somewhat incognito way. However, Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. uses the 5,400-pound vehicle to work on his arms and core strength.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pulls a Jeep while carrying weights.

What's that clanking noise coming up the block, you ask? Oh nothing, just 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara preparing to steamroll defenses in 2018.

James Harrison Being James Harrison

Your eyes are not deceiving you, those are 300-pound dumbbells with resistance bands added for fun. James Harrison's retirement in April meant one thing: he'd have even more time to intimidate gym bros.

Aaron Donald Trains with "Knives"

OK, so Rams fans everywhere were able to breathe a sigh of relief when All-Pro DT Aaron Donald revealed that the knives were not real. That being said, being jabbed with pointed plastic objects isn't fun either.

Michael Thomas Takes No Days Off

Saints WR Michael Thomas made his first Pro Bowl in 2017. If this clip is any indication, he'll have his first All-Pro season in 2018.

Connor Williams Has Hops

Cowboys OT Connor Williams is 6-foot-5, 298 pounds.

This tweet sums up all that needs to be said:

"The Real Tarzan"

Mike "The Real Tarzan" Holston is not in the NFL, but the fact that he's in a football jersey and the next-level ridiculousness of this workout makes this clip eligible. Those are live pythons, people.

Saquon Barkley's PSA to All Opposing Defenders

Remember helping your mom with the groceries as a kid? Remember strapping as many plastic bags to your hands as possible to avoid making an extra trip to the car? Yeah, this is nothing like that, but it's the closest average Joe comparison.

OBJ Plays "Catch" with a Medicine Ball

Because catch with a medicine ball while standing upright wasn't enough.

Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley's 315-lb Deadlift to 42-inch Box Jump

It's going to be a long year for any opposing defenses tasked with stopping either of these guys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE