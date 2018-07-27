The Best 2018 Training Camp Arrivals

NFL players report to training camp with the same kind of excitement and optimism of children on the first day of school. Like the kids (and parents) who lay out new outfits for the first day, NFL players (and sometimes their significant others) plan unique ways to make an entrance. The big differences are players have bigger budgets to work with and throngs of media members waiting to see how they'll make their training camp arrival unique.
This year, players did not disappoint. Arrivals ranged from eccentric to extravagant. From Antonio Brown touching down in a helicopter to Anthony Sherman sauntering through in a patriotic wrestling leotard, here are the best training camp arrivals of 2018.
Cleveland Browns