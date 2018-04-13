The 5 Most "Unlucky" Plays in NFL History

The 2006 season was a breakout Pro Bowl year for Tony Romo, but his play in the Wild Card game was lackluster. Romo completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. Despite his mediocre play, the Cowboys were still in a position to win with just 1:19 left on the clock. They were down 21-20, but only needed a 19-yard field goal to take the lead. In other words, the Cowboys basically needed Martin Gramática to make an extra point (20 yards prior to the rule 2015 rule change). However, Gramática would never get a chance to attempt the chip shot. Romo fumbled the snap, scrambled to try and score, but was stopped short by Seahawks SS Jordan Babineaux. The Seahawks won 21-20 and Dallas was left agonizing over what could've been their first playoff victory since the 1996 season.