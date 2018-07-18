The 3 Best NFL & MLB Players of All Time

In 1994, Sanders won a ring with the 49ers at Super Bowl XXIX where he snagged an interception. The next season, Neon Deion parlayed his success into a long-running sweepstakes as NFL teams lined up to sign the superstar CB. It wasn't until Week 2 of the 1995 season that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys who made him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL at the time. It paid off. In 1996, he helped the Cowboys win their fifth Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl XXX -- in addition to playing CB, he returned a punt, and caught a 47-yard pass from Troy Aikman. Although they happened in different games with different teams, Sanders is the only player in Super Bowl history to record an interception on defense and a reception on offense. He has the second-most non-offensive career touchdowns of all time at 19 (Devin Hester is No. 1 with 20).