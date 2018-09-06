The 2018 Money Team

Call Gronk's reworked Patriots deal a win for both sides. The Patriots retain the services of perhaps the greatest tight end to ever lace 'em up; Gronk can hit incentives and make more money than anyone else at his position. Should No. 87 catch at least 70 passes for 1,085 yards and nine or more scores -- all while playing 80 percent of the team's snaps -- it'll add another $4.4 million to his 2018 earnings. He can then go on living off his Dunkin' Donuts and BodyArmor endorsement deals... unless a nice chain comes along.