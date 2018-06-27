The 19 best 99-rated Madden players of all time

It's true. Michael Vick received no 99 overall ratings from EA Sports. And yet ... he's hands-down the greatest Madden player of all time. His 2004 avatar was invincible. He had the arm strength to hit Peerless Price on deep route after deep route or Brian Finneran over the middle (just flip the play because Vick's a lefty). He had the speed and acceleration to roll around the field with immunity.