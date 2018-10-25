The 15 Biggest Bloopers in NFL History

Jared Allen coming off the edge is a scary sight for any quarterback. Dan Orlovsky, in his first NFL start, was so spooked he retreated out the back of the end zone, resulting in an easy safety for the Vikings' defense. After the game, Orlovsky said, "When they started blowing the whistle, I was like 'Did we false start? Or were they offsides or something? And I looked, and I was just like, 'You're an idiot.'" The worst part: the Lions went on to lose the game by two points.