The 10 Spookiest TDs in NFL History

Kickers get a lot of the blame and not nearly enough praise. It's hard enough to kick football through the uprights in various weather conditions, but then you add the fact that several behemoths are trying to stop you from doing your job -- the difficulty increases immensely. One of those behemoths blocked Chester Marcol's FG attempt, but instead of giving up on the play, the Packers K scooped up the ball and ran it 25-yards for a game-winning TD. Fun fact: Marcol scored all of Green Bay's points in the Packers' 12-6 OT victory.